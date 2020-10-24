Lakeland PBS

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Holds Balloon Release to Honor Law Enforcement

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 24 2020

Tammy Ebertowski, who is a devoted volunteer at the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center and the Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center, held a balloon release at Kristopheron Park in Baxter this week.

The balloon release was held to bring awareness to domestic violence, and to honor local law enforcement that continue to work alongside the women’s shelter to get domestic violence victims the support they need.

The women’s center used biodegradable balloons during the celebration. To learn more about their services and events, visit womenscenteronline.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

