Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Holds Balloon Release to Honor Law Enforcement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tammy Ebertowski, who is a devoted volunteer at the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center and the Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center, held a balloon release at Kristopheron Park in Baxter this week.

The balloon release was held to bring awareness to domestic violence, and to honor local law enforcement that continue to work alongside the women’s shelter to get domestic violence victims the support they need.

The women’s center used biodegradable balloons during the celebration. To learn more about their services and events, visit womenscenteronline.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today