Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Holds Annual Fundraising Event

An important event was held in Brainerd tonight to raise awareness of the issue of domestic violence and to also raise money for the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center and the services they provide.

The Women’s Center was founded in 1978 and provides 24-hour intake to emergency shelter for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Every year during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month they hold their annual event in order to raise funds for the services that they provide to the Region 5 area.

“The Women’s Center is the only 24-hour domestic violence here in Region 5 so we are the only place for anybody in Region 5 that they can go if they are needing residential services and they’re experiencing domestic violence,” said Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Executive Director Shannon Wussow. “We’re a nonprofit. We fundraise all year round, but this is an annual thing. We want to shine the spotlight on what it is that we’re doing at the shelter because it’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

In addition to their annual event, the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center holds a candlelight vigil every year in October to commemorate National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.