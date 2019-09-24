Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Gearing Up For National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center is gearing up for a big event that is their main fundraiser for the services they provide in helping victims of domestic violence.

The organization is hosting their annual event on October 10th at Luminary Fern at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd. The shelter’s goal is to raise $50,000 to they are able to continue offering their services to the Brainerd and central Minnesota area. The Women’s Center provides shelter, services, and programs to those affected by domestic violence.

“Our shelter is the only 24-hour domestic violence located in Region 5. That includes Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Morrison, and Wadena counties. The funds that we raise at the shelter, all of that goes back in to operate our shelter,” explained Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Executive Director Shannon Wussow.

“It’ll be a fun night. Prairie Bay will be catering our food. We have a couple of MC’s who are going to be kind of dueling it out,” added Vicki Flor, Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Programs Manager. “It’ll be an interesting night full of fun.”

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in addition to the fundraising event, the Women’s Center is holding additional community events throughout the month, including a candlelight vigil on October 1st.