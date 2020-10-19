Lakeland PBS

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Currently Holding Online Fundraiser

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2020

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center is holding an online fundraiser to help victims in the area.

The Brainerd-based shelter is hosting a silent auction online from now through October 31st in place of their annual gala, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The goal of the auction is to raise funds so that Mid-Minnesota can continue their lifesaving service as the only women’s shelter in Region 5.

The women’s shelter recognizes that many are stretched thin financially at this time, but any donation would help. You can see the items up for auction here.

