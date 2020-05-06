Lakeland PBS

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Begins New Campaign To Raise Money For Services

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 6 2020

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center in Brainerd is asking for the community’s help to raise funds after having to cancel their annual fundraiser and most of their events. The women’s center has started a campaign that will run through June 5th to continue to services.

As an alternative, The #GiveAtHomeMN campaign is an online initiative that will help raise money virtually. The women’s center wants to remind the public that they will continue to provide services through this challenging time for anyone who is in need of safe shelter and advocacy services. To help support the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, visit givemn.org.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

