Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Helping Offer Scholarships to Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Credit Union Foundation is offering 16 $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming fall and future spring semesters. Half of those scholarships will go to current high school students graduating in 2022, with the other half going to non-traditional applicants.

Along with those 16 scholarships, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union hands out their own scholarships to local high schools such as Pillager and Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today