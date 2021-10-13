Lakeland PBS

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Helping Offer Scholarships to Students

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2021

The Minnesota Credit Union Foundation is offering 16 $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming fall and future spring semesters. Half of those scholarships will go to current high school students graduating in 2022, with the other half going to non-traditional applicants.

Along with those 16 scholarships, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union hands out their own scholarships to local high schools such as Pillager and Brainerd.

By — Lakeland News

