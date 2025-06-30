Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Donates $140,000 to Local Organizations

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union presented $140,000 in grants to local charities and organizations across central Minnesota on Monday morning.

“On a regular basis, we work with our members who may be going through some down times or some hardships, and we look for resources to help them, not just with their banking needs, but, you know, across the needs of their family and a broader spectrum,” said Bob Gerads, CEO of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union. “So it just is a natural connection to what we do at Mid Minnesota.”

Money was distributed through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines’s Member Impact Fund, a program that provides organizations that are members of the bank $3 for every dollar donated through grants to support the needs of their local communities.

“Community development opportunities, business development is really a part of what Federal Home Loan Bank does, and they work with partner organizations; we’re a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank,” explained Gerads. “So it’s just a great opportunity to kind of help the philanthropy that we do anyway.”

A $20,000 check was presented to the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes to be distributed to food shelves in the region.

“We use it 100% for operating and buying food,” said Lakes Area Food Shelf Board of Directors member Dale Carlson. “We don’t have a mortgage or anything like that on the building, so we’re able to convert dollars right into food and the cost of putting that food on the shelf. So it works out very well.”

In Cass County, a check of $100,000 was presented to the Cass County Economic Development Corporation for the development of a neighborhood off of County Road 37 in Walker.

“Unlike when I was entering homeownership for the first time, it’s more challenging now,” said Mike Paulus, executive director of the Cass County Economic Development Corporation. “So a project like this will help us pair with with our partners to make that within reach for people. It’s really earmarked to get people into homeownership and start building that wealth through that homeownership.”

An additional $20,000 donation was given to the Initiative Foundation through the Member Impact Fund.

Construction of the new community in Walker is not expected to begin until later this year.