Michele Bachmann Mulling Run For Franken’s Seat

Clayton Castle
Jan. 2 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One-time Republican presidential contender Michele Bachmann says she’s considering running for Al Franken’s former Senate seat. The former Minnesota congresswoman told televangelist Jim Bakker during his TV show that she’s praying about the decision.

Franken formally resigned on Tuesday. The Minnesota Democrat announced plans to leave the Senate nearly a month ago, after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

His immediate replacement, Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in on Wednesday. She plans to run for the seat in a November special election.

Bachmann unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012. She’s a deeply conservative Republican with a history of making controversial statements, including suggesting in 2012 that the federal government was being overtaken by the Muslim Brotherhood.

She served four terms in Congress.

