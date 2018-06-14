Michael Johnson Named New BHS Girls Hockey Coach

Today, Bemidji High School announced that Michael Johnson will be taking over the girls hockey program. He played for the Lumberjacks in high school, graduating in 1984. After one year of juniors, he went to North Dakota State, playing on the team from 1985 to 1987.

He has experience coaching girls varsity, leading the Cap City Cougars of Madison, Wisconsin for 8 years until 2015 when he moved back to Bemidji. Over the past three years, he has coached local boys youth teams. Johnson says he’s fired up to be back and leading his hometown team.

“I’m just really looking forward to working with the high school kids in Bemidji and giving back to the area that I owe so much to,” says Johnson. “I think it’s going to be a really good fit and we’ll see if we can build some success.”

While he was a forward during his playing days, as a coach, he focuses on the defensive side, saying the offense will come naturally from there.

“If we play really good team defense we will create offensive opportunities by getting turnovers on the blueline and in the neutral zone,” says Johnson. “So I’m a little more defensive oriented. Having said that, I do like to get some speed through the neutral zone and maybe open up the ice and have a fast transition game as well.”