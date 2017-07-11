DONATE

Meth Lab Discovered In A Little Falls Vehicle

Josh Peterson
Jul. 11 2017
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was called to assist the Little Falls Police Department with an active meth lab that the police department had located while investigating another police matter.

On July 7, the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to the address of 15091 18th St. NE, in the City of Little Falls for a shoplifting complaint.

Little Falls officers identified the suspect as, Troy Oberton, 53, of Little Falls. While speaking with Oberton, they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside Oberton’s vehicle. Officers removed Oberton and a passenger identified as Donna Alger, 35, of Little Falls, from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed hazardous liquid chemicals related to the manufacture of methamphetamine. As a result of this discovery the Little Falls Fire Department was summoned to stand by. Upon task force officers arriving they discovered an active meth lab cooking in a single bottle within the vehicle.

Specially trained clan lab officers removed the items and cleaned up the meth lab where it was later disposed of by the Drug Enforcement Agency out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Oberton and Alger were placed under arrest for 1st degree controlled substance crimes relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Both parties were transported to the Morrison County Jail and held for court.

