Jun 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Meth, Firearms Reported Seized in Rural Longville During Investigation

Authorities have announced that they seized methamphetamine and firearms in rural Longville during a search on Monday, June 16th.

According to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, while pursuing an ongoing investigation into the trafficking, sales, and use of methamphetamine in Cass County and surrounding areas, a “significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized by law enforcement. A search warrant was then served at a residence in Kego Township in rural Longville, where numerous firearms were reportedly located and seized.

Sheriff Welk says this still an ongoing investigation with no additional details for release at this time. He encourages anyone to report suspected drug or crime-related information to the Sheriff’s Office or through Crime Stoppers MN. Callers can remain anonymous.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Education & Government

2 Candidates Running as Democrats for 8th Congressional District Seat

Crime

Suspect in Shooting of Minnesota State Lawmakers Targeted 2 Others That Night, Prosecutors Say

Community

‘No Kings’ Protests Held in Bemidji, Brainerd

Community

Possible Library Cuts as Grand Rapids Seeks Funding Agreement with Itasca Co.