Meth, Firearms Reported Seized in Rural Longville During Investigation

Authorities have announced that they seized methamphetamine and firearms in rural Longville during a search on Monday, June 16th.

According to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, while pursuing an ongoing investigation into the trafficking, sales, and use of methamphetamine in Cass County and surrounding areas, a “significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized by law enforcement. A search warrant was then served at a residence in Kego Township in rural Longville, where numerous firearms were reportedly located and seized.

Sheriff Welk says this still an ongoing investigation with no additional details for release at this time. He encourages anyone to report suspected drug or crime-related information to the Sheriff’s Office or through Crime Stoppers MN. Callers can remain anonymous.