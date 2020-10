Click to print (Opens in new window)

October 31 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the ultimate heavy metal band as they join forces with the nearly 80-member orchestra. Filmed over two sold-out shows that opened San Francisco’s Chase Center, the concert features the first-ever symphonic renditions of Metallica fan favorites.