Merry Piglets Takes Part in Bemidji United Way’s ‘Shop Small Give Big’ Campaign

The United Way of Bemidji Area has a number of fundraising and donation campaigns throughout the holiday season, and one small business in downtown Bemidji has decided to partner with the United Way for a “Shop Small Give Big” campaign.

This week, Merry Piglets, a local gift shop, will donate $1 to the United Way for every sale made. The money will go towards initiatives that strengthen the community and spread holiday cheer to those who need it the most.

“I grew up in Bemidji. I think it’s important for small businesses to give back when they can,” said Heidi Myhre, owner of Merry Piglets. “I decided to partner with United Way because the dollars stay local and they go to the organizations and agencies that need them most. The United Way supports all sorts of agencies through funding and through support, and I believe in giving back to the community.”

The campaign will run through Saturday, November 23rd.