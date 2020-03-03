Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Merrifield Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle Now Identified

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 3 2020

The victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday, February 29th in Mission Township has now been identified as 51-year-old Robert Joseph Hutchins of Merrifield. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 59-year-old Marlin Jay Sunderman of Edina.

At about 6:41 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The single vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 3 when Hutchins appeared to be in the same lane as traffic and was wearing all black. The driver of the vehicle, Sunderman, immediately stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement.

When deputies and first responders arrived, Hutchins was found lying in the northbound lane of County Road 3 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hutchins was later transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

