UPDATE: Merrifield Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle Now Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday, February 29th in Mission Township has now been identified as 51-year-old Robert Joseph Hutchins of Merrifield. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 59-year-old Marlin Jay Sunderman of Edina.

At about 6:41 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The single vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 3 when Hutchins appeared to be in the same lane as traffic and was wearing all black. The driver of the vehicle, Sunderman, immediately stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement.

When deputies and first responders arrived, Hutchins was found lying in the northbound lane of County Road 3 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hutchins was later transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today