Merrifield Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Daughter’s Boyfriend

A Merrifield man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his daughter’s boyfriend.

46-year-old Michael LaFlex was sentenced Monday in Crow Wing County Court to life in prison without parole for first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. LaFlex was found guilty by a jury in April.

According to court documents, in October 2022, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance at a storage unit and then buried his body in Crow Wing County. Officers later found a grave and discovered Brogle’s body.