Merrifield Man Injured After Falling from Deer Stand

Hanky HazeltonOct. 18 2022

A Merrifield man was injured after falling out of his deer stand while hunting on a family member’s property in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report on Saturday, Oct. 15 of a man who fell from his stand in Maple Grove Township. A family member who hunts on the same property talked to Leroy Zollner, 28, by phone but didn’t know his exact location.

When deputies and first responders arrived on scene, they learned that Zollner was bow hunting when he fell about 25-30 feet from his stand. Zollner was removed from the woods with the help of the Garrison Fire Department and was airlifted to CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Garrison Fire Department, Zone 1 First Responders, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office UAS Team, North Memorial Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care.

