Merrifield Man Dies After Swimming Accident on Pelican Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County medical personnel were unable to revive a non-responsive person who had been brought to shore after a swimming accident near Breezy Point on Sunday.

Crow Wing County deputies responded to Pelican Lake Public Access for a report of a male that was pulled from the water while swimming from a pontoon on the south part of the lake. CPR was attempted on the man, 49-year-old Loren Michael Hinch, who was not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today