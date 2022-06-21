Lakeland PBS

Merrifield Man Dies After Swimming Accident on Pelican Lake

Lakeland News — Jun. 20 2022

Crow Wing County medical personnel were unable to revive a non-responsive person who had been brought to shore after a swimming accident near Breezy Point on Sunday.

Crow Wing County deputies responded to Pelican Lake Public Access for a report of a male that was pulled from the water while swimming from a pontoon on the south part of the lake. CPR was attempted on the man, 49-year-old Loren Michael Hinch, who was not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Downtown Brainerd

22-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Dies in Rollover Accident in Clearwater County

14th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Fundraiser in Brainerd This August

Brainerd Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck in Accident

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.