Merrifield Man Dies After Being Struck By Car

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 2 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on Saturday night around 6:41 p.m., a 911 call was received in regards to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 109 in Mission Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old Merrifield man that was lying in the northbound lane of County Road 3. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and was later transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

According to the report, a single car was traveling northbound on County Road 3 when it struck the male victim who appeared to be in the lane of traffic and was dressed in all black. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The report also stated that the identities of the driver and victim are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of family members.

