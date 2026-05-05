Merrifield Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault for Allegedly Shooting Grandson

A 72-year-old Merrifield man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after allegedly shooting his grandson on Sunday.

Jonathan Boyd Berg is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree assault–great bodily harm, second-degree assault–dangerous weapon–great bodily harm, second-degree assault–dangerous weapon, and threats of violence–reckless disregard of risk.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Berg is accused of shooting the victim in the buttocks and inner thighs with a 16-gauge shotgun with birdshot-type ammunition. The complaint says Berg and victim were involved in an altercation earlier in the day and the victim had struck Berg in the mouth.

The victim and his mother, who is Berg’s daughter, both lived with Berg to help care for him. The complaint says Berg told the victim’s mother that he planned to shoot the victim when he returned home, and when the victim arrived at the home around 9 p.m., Berg shot him with the shotgun.

Bail for Berg is set at $300,000 with conditions or $750,000 with no conditions. His next court hearing is an omnibus hearing scheduled for May 14.