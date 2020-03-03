Lakeland PBS

Merrifield Man Dies From Being Hit By Vehicle

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 3 2020

A 51-year-old man from Merrifield is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of CR #3 and CR #109 in Mission Township on Saturday February 29th.

At about 6:41 p.m., Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The single vehicle was traveling northbound on CR #3 when it hit 51-year-old Joseph Hutchins of Merrifield who appeared to be in the same lane as traffic and was wearing all black. The driver of the vehicle, 59-year-old Marlin Jay Sunderman of Edina immediately stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement.

When deputies and first responders arrived, Hutchins was found lying in the northbound lane of CR #3 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hutchins was later transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

 

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

