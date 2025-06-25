Meriel Lester Appointed as Judge in MN’s 7th Judicial District

Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Meriel Lester as a District Court judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

A press release from the Office of Gov. Tim Walz says Lester will be replacing the Honorable Leonard A. Weiler, who is retiring. She will be chambered in Little Falls in Morrison County.

Lester is an assistant chief in the Criminal Division of the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, where she has worked extensively in criminal prosecution with a focus on intimate partner violence and other person crimes. Walz says Lester’s “ability to see the complexity of human experience” makes him confident that she will “use her role to provide fair and impartial justice to to the people of Morrison County.”