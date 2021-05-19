Lakeland PBS

Merger Talks End Between Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health

Lakeland News — May. 18 2021

Negotiations about a possible merger between Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health have ended.

The organizations signed a letter of intent in January 2021 to explore the possibility of CommonSpirit’s facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota to join Essentia.

The two health care organizations announced the news in a joint statement today, saying, “While we share a similar mission, vision, values and strong commitment to sustainable rural health care, CommonSpirit and Essentia were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations, the people we employ and the patients we serve.”

The release goes on to say the two organizations have strengthened their relationship throughout the process and remain committed to possibilities in the future.

