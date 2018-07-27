Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Merganser Photo Taken On Lake Bemidji Goes Viral

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Courtesy: Brent Cizek

Bemidji is getting some national attention this week after a photo of a mother duck with more six dozen ducklings trailing behind her went viral. The picture was taken by local Bemidji photographer Brent Cisek.

Since then, the pic has shown up in places like The New York Times, USA Today and People magazine. A few news outlets down in the Twin Cities have also picked up the story. There are exactly 76 ducklings following the “mama” merganser, and the Bemidji Department of Natural Resources tells Lakeland News it’s actually not that uncommon to see.

David Rave, the wildlife supervisor for the MN DNR Bemidji Chapter says, “With common mergansers there’s a thing that they do where it’s called crèche-ing, and that’s where one female takes the ducklings from a whole bunch of different other females and she keeps all of those ducklings and she raises them, and so that’s what this picture is. It’s called a créche.

Lakeland News reached out to Cisek to ask what he thinks of the attention his photo is getting. He says, “All of the support has been really great. It’s been a little overwhelming at times trying to keep up with the media requests and other questions, but over all has been a really positive experience. I have learned so much about this species and it’s exciting to know that other people have learned something from it as well.”

Rave adds that the merganser is most likely the grandmother or great grandmother to all the ducklings. He also says it’s common for ducks like a golden eye, which can also be found in Bemidji, to participate in a créche as well.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Woman’s Body Recovered From Lake Bemidji Identified

Woman’s Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

Minnesota DNR To Release Statewide Deer Management Plan

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Bay Lake In Crow Wing County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

Latest Story

Walker Shops Hit The Sidewalk For “Crazy Days”

We didn’t really see a lot of sunshine today, but the gloomy weather didn’t stop the city of Walker from having some fun outside with their Crazy
Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Walker Shops Hit The Sidewalk For "Crazy Days"

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Fishing Tips: Properly Transporting Bait

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Nisswa Garden Club Holds A Festival Of Tables

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Woman's Body Recovered From Lake Bemidji Identified

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.