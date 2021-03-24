Lakeland PBS

Mental Health Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Opening Fire at Buffalo Clinic

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2021

A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will help determine if Gregory Ulrich is mentally competent to help with his own defense.

A criminal complaint says Ulrich walked into the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo on February 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounding four other staff members. The 67-year-old Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Final Juror for Chauvin Trial Chosen

Little Falls Man Serving Life Sentences for Killing Teens Denied Appeal by U.S. Supreme Court

14th Juror Seated for Trial of Derek Chauvin

More Jurors Seated for Chauvin Trial, Ruling on Witness Expected Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.