Mental Health Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Opening Fire at Buffalo Clinic
A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, killing one staff member and injuring four others.
The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will help determine if Gregory Ulrich is mentally competent to help with his own defense.
A criminal complaint says Ulrich walked into the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo on February 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounding four other staff members. The 67-year-old Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic.
