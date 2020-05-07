Mental Health Awareness Month Focuses On COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Department of Health officials released some information this morning on their focus for National Mental Health Awareness month.

The theme this year will focus on helping those struggling with anxiety, depression and stress with the impact of the pandemic.

The pandemic has thrown us all a curveball,” said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “When it comes to mental health, we have to acknowledge the fact that we are living through difficult times and then make sure to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

Minnesota has launched a webpage with a broad range of mental health resources on the state COVID-19 response website. The page offers Minnesotans a range of resources, from where to call for safe, anonymous support to how to reach a crisis counselor in your area.

