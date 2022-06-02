Menahga Softball Wins Section 5A Title, Punches Ticket To State For First Time In 12 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Menahga softball team defeated Mille Lacs 3-2 in the Section 5A championship to advance to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Braves head into the state tournament with a 16-9 record and winners of 7 in a row. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the Class A state tournament will take place at Caswell Park in North Mankato on Thursday, June 9th and the Class A state championship will be on Friday, June 10th.