May 30, 2024 | By: Nathan Green

Menahga Softball Moves to Elimination Bracket After Loss to DGF

Section playoffs continued Wednesday for softball, where Menahga faced off with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the 8A semifinal out in Thief River Falls.

Menahga fell to DGF 4-0 and moved on to the elimination bracket, where they have to win three straight games if they want to make it back-to-back trips to the state tournament. They’ll play Hawley on Thursday after the Nuggets knocked Wadena-Deer Creek out of the tournament.

