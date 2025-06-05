Menahga Man Sentenced for Violating Probation on Criminal Sexual Conduct Files

A Menahga man has been sentenced to three years in prison after violating the terms of his probation on two separate criminal sexual conduct files.

A press release from the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Devin Lee Arola Johnson was originally sentenced in October of 2022 for two instances of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. In both cases, Arola Johnson engaged in sexual intercourse with children younger than 16.

In each file, prison time was stayed and Arola Johnson was placed on probation, as required by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. His probation was revoked on June 2nd because he:

failed to complete sex offender treatment,

failed to report to jail when directed to by his probation agent,

failed to stay in contact with his probation agent,

failed to notify his agent of an active cell phone,

and for possessing pornographic material.

Arola Johnson is subject to a lifetime conditional release term after his release from prison and must register as a predatory offender for the remainder of his life.