Menahga Man Injured After Car Strikes Horses Near Bertha

One person was injured when a car struck two horses near Bertha on Sunday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision happened on Highway 71 around 9:20 p.m. The driver of the car, 40-year-old Rachael Pietila of Menahga, escaped without injuries, but a passenger, 49-year-old Nicholas Hill of Menahga, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Alcohol was not reported to be involved in the crash. The status of the horses was not disclosed in the State Patrol incident report.