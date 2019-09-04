Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Menahga Man Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

Sep. 4 2019

A Menahga man was airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday, September 1 in Wadena County.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol at the Nimrod Jubilee Days celebration when they were notified of a motorcycle crash just outside of town. Deputies responded to the scene on County Road 18, just north of County Road 12, and found a motorcycle in the west ditch.

A lone male occupant, 37-year-old Michael Dozier of Menahga, was found next to the motorcycle and was complaining of injuries. Dozier was transported to a nearby landing zone and then he was flown to a Fargo hospital by North Memorial Air Care. His current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office reports that through an investigation it was determined that Dozier was southbound on County Road 18 when he lost control of his motorcycle and entered the ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by North Memorial Air Care and Ken’s Towing of Menahga.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Morrison County

One-Vehicle Crash Injures Gaylord Man Near Sebeka

Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Explosion In Remer

Menahga Glad to Still Have Blueberry Pines After Clubhouse Fire

Latest Story

Bemidji Girls Soccer Ends Match Against EGF In Draw

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Girls Soccer Ends Match Against EGF In Draw

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Brainerd Girls Soccer Takes Win Against St. Cloud Tech

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Brainerd Girls Tennis Gets Win Over St. Cloud Tech

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Park Rapids Volleyball Gets Sweep Over Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Bemidji Boys Soccer Takes Big Win Over Grand Rapids

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.