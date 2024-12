A hunter in Wadena County was injured on Saturday when he fell from his deer stand.

The 57-year-old Menahga man was muzzleloader hunting when he fell about 15 feet in Blueberry Township. He was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived but was unable to speak.

The man, who has not been identified, was flown to Sanford Fargo for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.