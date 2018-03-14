Menahga Girls Ready For First Ever State Appearance

In just two days, the Minnesota girls basketball state tournament will see new faces when the Menahga Braves head down to participate in the school’s first ever basketball state tournament. The Head Coach of the Braves credits the leadership of the team and its growth in the off-season.

The players, on the other hand, credit the team chemistry for the success of the 30-0 season up to this point.

Among the leaders stands the only senior on the team in Leah Schwartz, who says it’s been her dream to go to the state tournament.

In the four days since last week’s section final win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the city of less than 1,500 people has banded around and embraced the Braves.

Standing in the way of the fifth-seeded Braves at Williams Arena will be Minneota, who drew the fourth-seed in the Class A tournament.

As for what it’ll take to bring home that state title to Menahga, Leah Schwartz says the team just has to keep to the team motto, row the boat.