Menahga Girls Basketball Tops BOLD In State Quarterfinal Matchup

The Menahga girls basketball team picked up their first-ever win at the state tournament today, defeating BOLD 65-54. Hear from head coach Cody Pulju and senior guards Alyssa Peterson and Cierra Ahlf after the win.
