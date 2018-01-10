Menahga Girls Basketball Rolling In Undefeated Start To Season

When you look at the 10-0 record and nine ranking in the state polls, you might not believe that the Menahga Braves are playing with only one senior. But that’s exactly the case as the girls keep steamrolling their schedule, looking for momentum down the stretch.

Leah Schwarts is the lone senior and she says she has seen the program’s winning culture develop over time.

On offense, the team features two 1,000-point scorers, but it’s the other side of the ball that the team says is its strength.

While putting the ball through the hoop is the literal key to winning, what is just as important is what happens off the court. And the chemistry of the team is one of the best in the area.

The Braves next take on the Wolverines from Wadena- Deer Creek tomorrow at home.