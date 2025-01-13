Jan 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Men Sentenced in Connection with Brother’s Murder in Bemidji

Daniel Joseph Eason Thumbnail

Daniel Eason (on left) and Joseph Eason of Little Falls were sentenced in connection with their brother’s death in Bemidji.

Two brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of another of their brothers in Bemidji.

37-year-old Daniel Eason was found guilty of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison. 42-year-old Joseph Eason was found guilty of aiding an offender/accomplice after the fact and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

Daniel and Joseph Eason were sentenced on January 2nd and both are receiving credit for time served.

Bemidji police found 29-year-old Jared Eason dead at a home on Minnesota Avenue in Bemidji on August 12th, 2023. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the brothers had a history of engaging in brawling or fistfights with one another, and evidence collected indicated an assault between Jared and Joseph Eason with Jared dying as a result.

