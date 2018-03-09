Memory Rescue with Daniel Amen
March 12 at 7pm
Dr. Daniel Amen talks about how you can improve your memory and even rescue it if you think it’s headed for trouble. Dr. Amen has developed the mnemonic “Bright Minds” to help you remember the 11 major risk factors that steal your mind. Most of these risk factors are either preventable or treatable.
