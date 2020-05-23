Memorial Day Weekend Different For Restaurants This Year Due to Closures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Memorial Day Weekend usually marks the beginning of a summer-long tourism boom for the Brainerd Lakes Area. But this year will be different for many bars and restaurants across the region as they are ordered by the state to be closed for dining until June 1st and are currently relying on takeout and/or delivery orders.

Though nothing could replace the usual business brought in from the holiday, local Baxter restaurant Boulder Tap House feels their pandemic adjustments will help with this tough time.

