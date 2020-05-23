Lakeland PBS

Memorial Day Weekend Different For Restaurants This Year Due to Closures

Nathan Green — May. 23 2020

Memorial Day Weekend usually marks the beginning of a summer-long tourism boom for the Brainerd Lakes Area. But this year will be different for many bars and restaurants across the region as they are ordered by the state to be closed for dining until June 1st and are currently relying on takeout and/or delivery orders.

Though nothing could replace the usual business brought in from the holiday, local Baxter restaurant Boulder Tap House feels their pandemic adjustments will help with this tough time.

Nathan Green

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601
