Memorial Day Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Veterans

Josh Peterson
May. 30 2017
After a two vehicle crash Monday morning, three veterans had to be airlifted for treatment.

According to the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place five miles south of Warroad at the intersection of Roseau County Roads 5 and 12 late Monday morning.

Multiple injuries were reported, including members of the Warroad American Legion Posts 25. Three of those members had to be airlifted to a Grand Forks hospital.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash remains under investigation and that more information will be released at a later time.

