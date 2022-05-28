Memorial Day Services in Brainerd Returning Back to Normal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd’s Memorial Day events are returning to pre-COVID status, though times are different than in previous years.

The first event begins at 9 AM at the Laurel Street bridge, where a short service will be held and a wreath will be thrown into the Mississippi River by members of the Honor Guard to remember those who were lost at sea.

At 9:45 AM, a short service will be held to recognize the soldiers of the Bataan Death March. At this and the previous event, Taps will be played and there will be a three-volley rifle salute.

At 10:30 AM, the parade begins at 1st Avenue NE and B Street. At 11 AM, the Memorial Day ceremony will then begin at Evergreen Cemetery in northeast Brainerd. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the National Guard Armory on Willow Street in Brainerd. You can tune into local radio stations for announcements regarding changes.

After the main ceremony, the American Legion will serve a free lunch to veterans and their families.

