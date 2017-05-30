Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

People young and old gathered at Bemidji’s Greenwood Cemetery to honor those brave men and women who risked it all for their county. The annual ceremony is one way that Ralph Gracie Post 14 of the American Legion hopes to remind everyone of the sacrifices that were made.

For members of Bemidji High School’s J.R.O.T.C., being part of a program that honors so many American heroes over the course of history is a humbling experience.

To know and fully understand the magnitude of what Memorial Day is about is something that even today’s youth thinks should start at a young age.

It was said during the program that at a time when the nation seems divided, the importance to remember and honor those who gave their life should be in the forefront, and to put aside any of our nation’s differences.

That theme is echoed across the cemetery where American flags mark the final resting place of a person who helped lay the foundation of America, each grave representing a different story of the sacrifices made for the love of their county.

After the Memorial Day ceremony, members of Post 14 welcomed the public to their new space at Lazy Jacks for a light lunch and program.