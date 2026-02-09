Mellema, Story Win Girls’ Sprint Relay Section Title as Bemidji Qualifies 5 for Nordic Ski State Meet

The Bemidji Nordic ski team performed well at the Section 8 championships last Tuesday, Feb. 3 and qualified five skiers for the upcoming state meet.

That includes the duo of Wendy Mellema and Rylee Story, who won the section title in the girls’ sprint relay. The pair won their race by over 12 seconds in what as an unexpected outcome, but one that was well-earned.

The sprint relay team of Peter Mathews and Leo McKeon were among the five qualifiers, finishing third at sections and as the first tandem not already going as part of a full team.

Izzy Renn is the only individual skier heading to state for the Lumberjacks. She’s making her second appearance there after earning the final qualifying spot by finishing eighth in the pursuit.

The Nordic ski state championships begin Wednesday, Feb. 11 and end Thursday, Feb. 12. Bemidji has only one state title in Nordic ski, and that was the 1993 3x3k relay team of Jennifer Grenzler, Meghan Rothenberger, and Angie Greiling. That type of relay ceased to exist as a discipline at the state meet in 1998.