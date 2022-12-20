Click to print (Opens in new window)

People in Grand Rapids and Bemidji will have an opportunity to provide feedback on a proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services.

Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, SD and is the largest rural health care provider in the country. It has Minnesota locations mainly in rural areas, including a hospital in Bemidji. Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has 11 hospitals, including Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids.

After Sanford Health announced plans in November to merge with Fairview, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is seeking community input on the proposed merger. There will be several meetings in Minnesota, including two in the Lakeland viewing area:

Bemidji – Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hobson Memorial Union Ballroom at Bemidji State University

– Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hobson Memorial Union Ballroom at Bemidji State University Grand Rapids – Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Ives Studio at the Reif Performing Arts Center

You can also get more information and fill out a form on the Attorney General’s Office website.

