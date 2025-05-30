Meeting for Wadena Road Construction Set for Monday, June 2nd

A kick-off meeting for road construction in the Wadena area is set for next Monday, June 2nd.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation says this is the first of a three-year, $52 million project that will expand Highway 10 through Wadena to four lanes, plus resurface and improve Highways 29 and 71. Prep work is underway, and crews plan to begin construction in early June.

The drop-in style event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. this coming Monday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena. A formal presentation will not be given, and guests can stop by at their convenience.

More information on the three-year project can be found on the MnDOT website.