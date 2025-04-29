Meet the Candidates for MN Senate District 6 Special Election

Tuesday, April 29th is the special election for Minnesota Senate District 6, which represents portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca counties. We spoke with the two remaining candidates for the seat to learn more about them and why they’re running.

The election is taking place in unusual circumstances following the resignation of former Sen. Justin Eichorn, after he was charged with attempted enticement of a minor for prostitution.

Republicans selected Keri Heintzeman of Nisswa as their candidate after a primary election two weeks ago. Heintzeman is the wife of state House 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman and has served on multiple committees in her area.

“In Crow Wing County, my husband and I started by being appointed to the Human Rights Commission in Crow Wing County,” Heintzeman said. “At our first meeting, they elected him to be the chair and me as the secretary. We were able to look into the organization and find out that it was, number one, duplicative, and number two, that there was some fraudulent activity happening, brought it to the county board. [We] kind of got out of our shell and interested in politics.”

As for the DFL, they selected Breezy Point’s Denise Slipy, an environmental health and safety professional, to represent them in the race.

“I don’t tell people what they want to hear. I don’t tell people what to think,” said Slipy. “I want to listen, I want to be their voice. My voice isn’t what matters at this time, it’s what our Senate district needs, and I want to be their voice down in St. Paul.”

Heintzeman is running on a traditional conservative platform, one she says is backed by much of the district. “My conservative values are definitely appealing to the voters at their doors. They want to make sure that this district stays red and that the senator that they elect will have the same values that they do.”

Slipy, on the other hand, is running to protect education and health care, both of which she claims have recently come under fire. “Our education system is being attacked. Our healthcare with the Medicare and Medicaid [is] being cut. A lot of our rural hospitals solely depend on that, so having those dollars and resources taken away from both is really going to impact our area.”

Both candidates are confident that the community will show up for what they believe in.

“I believe that I am the most conservative candidate in this race,” Heintzeman said. “I believe that this district is blood red, loves President Trump, and deserves a senator that has those values.”

“I’m going to fight for you because I’m one of you,” Slipy said. “I hear, I understand. We’re all in the same boat. It may be different battles that we’re fighting, but I understand and I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.