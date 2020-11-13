Medical Experts, Bar and Restaurant Owners Speak Out on New Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The deadline is nearing for the state of Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect, and medical experts are backing up the Governor’s decision.

The decision limits bars to 50% capacity, and they must close their doors by 10 PM. It’s a decision that medical experts feel is necessary based off of their recent research.

The announcement left bar and restaurant owners with only three days to prepare. They are frustrated and concerned that they may not recover from this economically.

Those restrictions go into effect Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 PM.

