Lakeland PBS

Mechanical Issue in Car Leads to Fire in Erskine

Nick UrsiniJun. 28 2021

A fire started in the trunk of a car at a rest station in Erskine. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:03 PM on June 27, the department received a report of a motor vehicle on fire at the Win E Mac Travel Center.

20-year old Nicholas Blais of Maple Grove was driving his Dodge Challenger when he noticed the trunk area was smoking and on fire.

According to the release, two state patrol troopers were at the Win E Mac Travel Center when Blais’s vehicle started on fire.

The fire appeared to be mechanical and there as nothing suspicious about the fire according to the release.

No one was injured and the damage to the car was moderate.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Asking for Input on Tree Impacts on County Road 115

Brainerd School Board Approves Childhood Literacy Program

Remains of Missing Man Identified in Cass County

Brainerd Approves Wage Increase for City Interns, Community Service Officers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.