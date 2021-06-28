Mechanical Issue in Car Leads to Fire in Erskine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A fire started in the trunk of a car at a rest station in Erskine. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:03 PM on June 27, the department received a report of a motor vehicle on fire at the Win E Mac Travel Center.

20-year old Nicholas Blais of Maple Grove was driving his Dodge Challenger when he noticed the trunk area was smoking and on fire.

According to the release, two state patrol troopers were at the Win E Mac Travel Center when Blais’s vehicle started on fire.

The fire appeared to be mechanical and there as nothing suspicious about the fire according to the release.

No one was injured and the damage to the car was moderate.

