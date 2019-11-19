Lakeland PBS

MeatEater with Ducks Unlimited Live Event Announced at Bemidji State University

Luke Schmitz — Nov. 19 2019

“MeatEater” host Steven Rinella will visit Bemidji State University on February 28, 2020.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited. Steven Rinella and Ryan (Cal) Callaghan of MeatEater will speak in the Beaux Arts Ballroom. Cal will attend the BSU Ducks Unlimited Banquet, the next day, on February 29.

Steven Rinella hosts the Netflix series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast. He is also the author of six books dealing with wildlife, hunting, fishing, and wild game cooking.

Ticket options include VIP tickets with a private “Meat” and Greet with Rinella and Cal for $150, premium seating tickets for $60, general admission for $40, and student tickets for $30. Tickets will be available on December 1, 2019, at midnight. There will be 500 tickets available total and just 75 VIP tickets.

Bemidji State University Ducks Unlimited is the longest-running Ducks Unlimited University Chapter in Minnesota. It is also ranked amongst the top fundraising collegiate chapters in the nation.

“We are always looking to host events that provide a different type of entertainment value than the standard banquets you see from all types of organizations,” said Scott Anderson, Northern Senior Regional Director of Ducks Unlimited. “With the outdoors, hunting, and fishing being such a strong part of our lives here in Minnesota and especially Northern Minnesota we felt it was a perfect fit to bring these guys in and share their experiences and knowledge.”

Steven Rinella founded the outdoor lifestyle company, MeatEater, Inc. The TV show’s eighth season is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Luke Schmitz

By — Luke Schmitz

