Measles Outbreak Now In Crow Wing County

Clayton Castle
May. 4 2017
It’s a virus that can wreak havoc on a young child.

For the last few weeks, there have been reports of a recent measles outbreak in the Somali-American community in Minneapolis. With the outbreak now reaching central Minnesota, it’s important to learn what measles is.

While the virus is most common in children, any one at any age can get measles. With symptoms such as runny nose, fever, and a rash, it’s important to take measures of prevention for the virus.

Probably the most effective way to prevent measles is to have your child or even yourself vaccinated.

With the outbreak now at 43 cases, including in Crow Wing County, eyes will now be on where the virus will spread next.

