Measles Case Confirmed In Crow Wing County

Josh Peterson
May. 4 2017
One child from Crow Wing County has been confirmed with measles. The Minnesota Department of Health said late Wednesday that one unvaccinated child contracted the disease after being exposed in a Hennepin County health care facility.

Out of the 34 confirmed cases of measles in Minnesota, 32 have not been vaccinated.

“Even if you have been exposed –It’s not too late to vaccinate!” says Michelle Moritz, Health Program Coordinator for Crow Wing County Community Service. “Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. This outbreak has largely affected unvaccinated children. Adults and children that have not been vaccinated are encouraged to contact your health care provider to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.”

Measles spreads through the air by coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes A person with measles can pass it on to others from 4 days before their rash appears to 4 days after it appears. Measles can spread very easily among unvaccinated people, so the best way to protect yourself and your community is to make sure everyone who is able receives the measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine.

Contact your health care provider to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. You can also request vaccination records by calling 651-201- 3980. For more information about measles, visit the MDH website at http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/idepc/diseases/measles/index.html

