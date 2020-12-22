Lakeland PBS

MDH Reminds Essential Workers of Importance of COVID-19 Testing

Betsy Melin — Dec. 21 2020

With the holidays on the horizon, the Minnesota Department of Health is reminding essential workers of the importance of being tested for COVID-19, even without having any symptoms.

It is estimated that 20 of those who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic carriers. Even those who eventually do get symptoms can be infectious for days beforehand as well.

If you believe you have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms, you can call your health care provider or visit Minnesota’s COVID-19 Response website to find a community testing site or an at-home saliva test.

